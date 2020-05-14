AbbyPD – Man In Custody After Wednesday Evening Crime Spree

Abbotsford/Langley/Surrey – One busy bee had to be restrained by Abbotsford Police.

At 6:35 pm, on Wednesday, May 13th, Abbotsford Police were advised of a single vehicle collision on Highway 1 at Mt. Lehman Rd. Prior to police arrival, witnesses observed the driver flee on foot southbound on Mt. Lehman Rd.

At 7:12 pm Abbotsford Patrol Officers responded to a report of a man breaking into two residences on Locklin Court. The first home was unoccupied. The male then proceeded next door, where he forced entry into the second home. The suspect confronted the homeowners, demanding their vehicle. The suspect stole the truck and fled the area.

Numerous witnesses called 9-1-1 to report a truck, matching the stolen truck’s description, driving aggressively and dangerously westbound on Highway 1. The truck side-swiped two vehicles and subsequently crashed into center median in Langley at Highway #1 at 212th Street. Again, the driver fled from the vehicle on foot, and attempted to car jack several vehicles heading eastbound on Highway 1.

The male was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit with Langley RCMP Patrol Officers.

The driver, a 32-year-old Surrey man, remains in police custody. Investigators are recommending new charges of break and enter, robbery, possession of stolen property over $5000, theft over $5000, hit and run, dangerous driving and possession of a controlled substance.

Abbotsford Police Major Crime Detectives and Langley RCMP General Investigation Section continue their investigations into these multi-jurisdictional incidents.

Langley RCMP investigators would like to speak to the three drivers of the attempted car jackings.

Anyone who witnessed these incidents, or has CCTV, dashcam video or information about these investigations, is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225.