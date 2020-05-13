ThisIsMyChilliwack: Teachers Highlight Positivity and Caring in Schools

Chilliwack – Chilliwack teachers have initiated a new campaign on social media to shine the spotlight on the caring and creative ways that teachers, students, parents, and staff are responding to the stresses and anxiety of the COVID-19 pandemic and the prejudices it has exposed.

“In these difficult times, Chilliwack teachers continue to do amazing work every day,” said Chilliwack Teachers’ Association President Ed Klettke. “We love our community and we love teaching. We care about our students and families.”

The CTA is encouraging members of the Chilliwack education community to take to Twitter and Facebook to share their experiences of respect, inclusivity and positivity in our schools. “We’re asking people to include the hashtag #ThisIsMyChilliwack.”

The campaign is aimed to illustrate how the education community in Chilliwack rises above the negativity and prejudice that has been expressed by Chilliwack school trustee, Barry Neufeld. In a news story on FVN, chillTV and Global (https://globalnews.ca/news/6927610/barry-neufeld-coronavirus-conspiracy-post/), Education Minister Rob Fleming called Neufeld’s latest comments “the height of irresponsibility…particularly reprehensible… and reckless.”

“Our members are grateful for the Minister’s strong words,” Klettke said, “but now we need to work together to take some strong actions.”

The CTA is calling on Fleming to appoint a Special Investigator to review the conduct of the Board, and has reached out to local and provincial education partners requesting support in this matter.