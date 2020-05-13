Mission Set to Reopen Select Outdoor Amenities, Thursday May 14

Mission – On Thursday May 14, the District of Mission will begin to re-open select outdoor park amenities for public use, while following the guidelines of the Provincial Health Officer and BC’s Restart Plan.

Sports courts, sports fields, disc golf and the Harbour boat launch will reopen, while the skatepark, spray park and off-leash dog park will continue to remain closed for the time being.

Future updates will be announced on the District’s website.

Municipal buildings, including the Mission Leisure Centre, will remain closed. The District is currently seeking resident input in a survey to understand the feelings and priorities of parks and recreation users at this time. The feedback collected will guide the District’s approach to re-opening more parks and recreation activities through each phase of BC’s Restart Plan.

The survey can be taken at engage.mission.ca.