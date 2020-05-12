TWU Launches Complete Champion Challenge – Six-Hour Sports Marathon Fundraiser, June 20th

Langley – The Trinity Western Spartans, in partnership with the Spartan Foundation, are officially launching the Complete Champion Challenge, which is a six-hour sports marathon fundraiser on June 20th to help Spartan family members who have been financially burdened by the effects of COVID-19. The goal is to help student-athletes return to TWU this fall.

With losses of employment in family homes, and summer job prospects eroding the funds needed to return to school, the Complete Champion Challenge is a fundraising campaign that will provides the chance to serve each other within the Spartan community.

Due to COVID-19, some of the Spartan family members have been completely devastated, and in danger of not being able to return to TWU in the fall. The Complete Champion Challenge is a fundraiser to help the Spartan families in need.

The six-hour Complete Champion Challenge will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube, where they will tell the TWU Spartans story through live interviews, feature stories, athlete updates, fun challenges and get-to-know-you conversations while aiming to hit our goal of raising $100,000 for Spartan families in need.

WHAT?

For 6 HOURS, we will all work towards completing 1 MILLION physical reps – be it by cycling, running, walking or competing in various sporting activities – to help families in need.

WHEN?

June 20, 2020 from 10am to 4pm via live-stream on Facebook and YouTube.

WHERE?

From wherever they are around the world, our student-athletes and staff will be connected virtually to a HUB of 16 coaches/staff on the TWU campus and complete the challenge together. You too can join the fundraising initiative from wherever you are to participate, to donate or to watch online.

WHY?

To raise $100,000+ in scholarships to help student-athletes in financial need due to the current COVID-19 crisis.

HOW?

We will do 6 HOURS of physical activity (or whatever amount you can) with the goal reaching 1 MILLION physical reps TOGETHER as Spartans.

WHO?

The entire Spartan community.