“I apologize” – UPDATE – Neufeld Claimed COVID A Hoax, Canada’s Top Doctor Is Transgender, Has Yet To Do An On Camera Interview

Chilliwack – The May 12 regular Chilliwack School Board meeting heard an apology from controversial Trustee Barry Neufeld on his COVID comments and Transgender slur of Dr. Teresa Tam. “I deeply regret and apologize for my comments on social media.” “I will be addressing them more in the near future.”

ORIGINAL STORY – The serenity of the Mother’s Day weekend was shattered when Controversial Chilliwack School Board Trustee Barry Neufeld posted to Facebook, another patented rant.

In it, he cites a video that claims the COVID-19 pandemic is a hoax and goes on to make the claim that Canada’s top Doctor, chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam, is part of a greater transgender conspiracy based in China.

The reaction and pushback has been swift. Rob Flemming, the BC Minister of Education to media that he plans to take this issue with the BC Human Rights Commission.

School Trustees ( and School Board Chair) Dan Coulter and Willow Reischelt reacted with emoji’s.

Morgan Oger, the LGBTQ2 activist and President of the BC NDP simply stated, “Here we go again”.

Glen Hansman, the former President with the BCTF took to Twitter:

School trustess have the obligation to proactively ensure safe and inclusive school environments for all students – including LGBTQ+ youth. Trustees are similarly obliged as an employer.



Continued bigotted and hateful comments by a trustee in Chilliwack have no place in K-12. — Glen Hansman (@glenhansman) May 10, 2020

This is not the first time Neufeld has sounded off on touchy issues and been politically incorrect. He has been a vocal critic of SOGI 123, Rainbow Crosswalks and been considered homophobic for many of his Facebook postings.

In 2017, Neufeld was instrumental in bringing controversial Culture Guard Leader Kari Simpson into Chilliwack for a speech against LGBTQ2 and SOGI 123 in specific. In February 2019, another similar rally was planned for Evergreen Hall and again Simpson made a speech. At that rally, Neufeld was a no show claiming his lawyer told him not to appear.

Later in 2019, Neufeld was given the opportunity to explain his theories on camera with chillTV. He told chillTV that he was interested, but his lawyer had to be present. He went on to say that he can’t afford to pay his legal fees if his lawyer has to drive out to the Valley from Vancouver all the time. For the record, the offer from chillTV still stands.

