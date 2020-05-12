Kent Council Highlights For May 11 – Freshet, Pavement Quality

Kent – From the District of Kent Council meeting of May 11, 2020:

PQI Rating is “good” for District Roads

In a report from Stantec Consulting Ltd., the District’s average Pavement Quality Index (PQI) for all paved roads is found to be 62 out of 100, which is a “good” PQI value.

The District retained Stantec in 2019 to complete an in-depth condition assessment of all District owned asphalt roads and to provide a 10-year maintenance plan from 2022 to 2031. Using specialized equipment, the pavement condition analysis provides the District with an in-depth understanding of the current physical condition and includes condition ratings based on surface distresses, ride quality and structural adequacy.

The 10-year plan provides the District with the tools required to determine acceptable annual budget amounts and to guide the long-term financial planning for the maintenance of the road network. The plan also identifies priority projects and the appropriate, most effective treatments to be completed.

On average the District spends approximately $443,000 per year on road work. For 2020, staff will use the plan to determine crack sealing works versus completing visual assessments as done in the past.

COVID-19 Update

Mayor Pranger and Councillor Spaeti continue to meet with community leaders virtually to receive updates on the COVID-19 pandemic. The message is the same, currently we are at 30% of what we know as “normal”. We are slowly moving towards 60%. As we expand the opening of more services, we must be patient. As Mayor Pranger stated: “we are turning on a sprinkler, not a firehose”.

Mayor Pranger also thanked the residents for shopping local, it has not gone unseen by local business owners.

“Stay Safe, Be Kind, Shop Local”. – Mayor Pranger

Freshet 2020

The District is working with its neighbouring communities in monitoring the impact of this year’s freshet. In a report from the Emergency Coordinator, the snowpack in the Upper Fraser East is still very high at 143% with Upper Fraser West at 109%. As with every year, this season’s freshet will be determined by weather.

For tips on how to be Flood Ready, follow us on social media. Kentbc.ca/Emergency-Preparedness

Mayor Declares Local Government Awareness Week

Mayor Pranger declared May 19 to 25, 2020 as Local Government Awareness Week. The aim is to generate awareness and further educate the public regarding the important roles and responsibilities of local government.

Residents are invited to participate virtually in the many planned events available on the District’s website. These include:

Virtual tours of the Waste Water Treatment Plant, Fire and Emergency Services and Municipal Hall.

Hanging basket workshop led by the District’s gardener

Trivia

Geocache Adventures

“Share our Freedom” Commemorative Pin

“Share our Freedom” is what is written on the more than 100 cards that were received by the District of Kent from MP Brad Vis.

Attached to each card is a Commemorative Pin from the Kingdom of the Netherlands as a symbol of gratitude for Canada’s role in the liberation of the Netherlands 75 years ago. Recipients are invited to wear or give to somebody, and that is what we would like to do.

We welcome residents interested in receiving a 75 Years of Freedom commemorative pin to please visit our website: kentbc.ca/75YrsFreedom. By providing your name and address, we will contact you to arrange for contact-free pick-up or to be mailed.

Quantities are limited to one pin per person on a first-come, first-served basis.