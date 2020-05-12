FV Bandits Sign Former Creighton Sharpshooter

Abbotsford – – The Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that they have signed Jahenns Manigat for the upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season.

An alumnus of Creighton University, Manigat recently played for DEAC Kosárlabda during the 2019-20 season where he averaged 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals steals per game. The 2019-20 campaign was Manigat’s second year with the club and he started 15 of 21 games for DEAC, which plays in Hungary’s Nemzeti Bajnokság I/A, the country’s highest division of men’s pro basketball and one of Europe’s top leagues.

Manigat played four years of NCAA Division I basketball from 2010 to 2014 at Creighton where he started 122 of 145 games for the Bluejays. The Bluejays advanced to the third round of the NCAA Tournament in each of Manigat’s sophomore, junior and senior seasons. Manigat starred alongside Doug McDermott, who currently plays forward for the Indiana Pacers in the NBA. During his tenure at Creighton, Manigat averaged 6.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 43.6 and 40.6 per cent shooting from field goal and three-point range, respectively. Manigat currently ranks sixth in school history with 206 three-pointers made and served as a three-year captain of the Bluejays.

“After four awesome years at Creighton and playing at some of the highest levels of professional basketball across Europe, I am excited to return to Canada to play for Coach Julius and the Bandits organization,” Manigat said. “The opportunity to compete on Canadian soil is truly special and I look forward to leading with my energy and performance on both ends of the floor.”

A 6-foot-1 guard born in Montreal, Que. and residing in Ottawa, Ont., Manigat is highly regarded as one of the top guards in Canada. Capable of stretching the floor with his three-point marksmanship and ability to play both guard positions, Manigat brings a strong pedigree developed from time spent in a variety of Europe’s best leagues. Previous to Hungary, Manigat played in top leagues in Romania, Cyprus, Germany and Lithuania.

“Jahenns is a special player. He embodies our core values and plays the game with tremendous toughness and grit. He is a high-level two-way player who has proven himself in some of the best leagues in Europe. I am really looking forward to working with Jahenns and watching him raise our overall level of play,” Bandits Head Coach and General Manager Kyle Julius said.

