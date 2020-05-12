Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce – ‎Chilliwack Give-A-Thon – Aiding Small Business

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce, along with its partners, is planning the Chilliwack Give-A-Thon on Wednesday, June 10, to raise funds and rally businesses to support the not-for-profit and charitable organizations.

The 12 hour (9 AM to 9PM) Give-A-Thon will be taking place Virtually with some portions of it coming live out of Cowork Chilliwack. All donations will be accepted over the phone, via text or through the event page.

Donations of $2500 or more will be given a LIVE Feature either via ZOOM or Live from the Studio.

On Wednesday, June 10 from 9 am to 9 pm, the Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network will host a virtual Give-a-Thon event to help raise funds for non-profit organizations in Chilliwack. The event will feature Trevor McDonald as host, alongside some local favorite co-hosts, along with live entertainment, short videos from sponsors and recipients, special guests and lots of fun.

Chilliwack residents who are still working and wish to contribute can do so during the Give-a-Thon in one of three ways;

1. Text to donate $10 or $25 amounts (Text number will be available on the Chamber’s website below)

2. Online for donations over $25 http://business.chilliwackchamber.com/events/details/chilliwack-give-a-thon-1697

Tax receipts will be issued for donations of $25 or more. Please include your name, address and phone number in the notes section for a tax receipt.

3. Cheques can be made payable to the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce and mailed to 46115 Yale Rd, Chilliwack, BC, V2P 2P2

“The effects of this pandemic are far-reaching, and non-profits are far from immune,” said Mayor Popove. “Now it’s our turn to give back to the people and organizations who have given us so much over the years.”

For more information visit http://www.chilliwackchamber.com/eventspage/news/chilliwack-together/