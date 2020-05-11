First COVID-19 Death at Eden Care In Chilliwack

Surrey/Chilliwack – MAY 11 UPDATE – Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, issued On May 11, the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia.

It confirms the first death at Eden Centre in Chilliwack. “We are saddened to report one new COVID-19 related death in the Fraser Health region, for a total of 130 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones. There ae 8 cases at the Eden Care Cenre. FVN has learned of three other cases in the Valley and Vancouver from friends of FVN. All three have recovered and all three said they felt “like their lungs were on fire and coughing up broken glass”.

APRIL 22 ORIGINAL STORY – Fraser Health has implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long term care, assisted living and independent living facilities, and there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these sites.

The five sites include:

Amica, a private long term care facility in White Rock owned by Amica Senior Lifestyles;

Delta View Care Centre, a long term care facility in Delta owned by Good Samaritan;

Elim Village, a long term care, an assisted living and independent living community in Surrey operated by Elim Christian Care Society;

Evergreen Heights, an assisted living facility located in White Rock owned by Baptist Housing; and

Shaughnessy Care Centre, a private long term care facility in Port Coquitlam owned by Park Place Seniors Living.

A resident at Eden Care Centre was diagnosed with COVID-19. Eden Care Centre, owned by Fraser Valley Care Centre Management Ltd., is located in Chilliwack and includes long term care services. The resident is in isolation at home in long term care.