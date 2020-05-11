Cultus Lake To Lessen Some Restrictions Starting Thursday May 14 – Main Beach, Sunnyside Boat Launch

Cultus Lake – As a result of the Province of B.C. announcing a phased approach in lessening the restrictions put in place to regulate the novel coronavirus pandemic, Cultus Lake Park is beginning to loosen those put in place in that community.

The requirement to physically distance remains as important as ever. Cultus Lake Park Bylaw and Compliance Officers and Park Security are actively patrolling the Park and are enforcing bylaws.

The dog park (located adjacent to the Plaza) has been opened;

Open the Main Beach Public Area and parking lots A and B for daytime use beginning on May 14 at 8:30 a.m.;

Open Sunnyside Blvd. Boat Launch Area parking lot C for daytime use on May 14 at 8:30 a.m.; and

Signage will be placed throughout the residential areas requesting visitors to respect the neighbourhood and stay within the public areas available.

The B.C. Government has deemed RV camping as an essential service; therefore, Sunnyside Campground Seasonal Sites will open on May 21, with a planned positioning of site lots set out for the seasonal campers.

There are tentative plans in place to open overnight camping at Sunnyside Campground on June 1, 2020. This date is subject to the opening conditions defined by BC Parks under the direction of the Provincial Government. While Sunnyside Campground is not under provincial jurisdiction, the decision has been made to follow BC Parks in the timing of reopening overnight camping.