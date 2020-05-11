Connect Your Neighbourhood with the City of Chilliwack “Together Apart” $25 Grant

Chilliwack – It is designed to help neighbourhoods stay physically apart but together at heart.

The City of Chilliwack is offering small grants of $25 to Chilliwack residents with creative ideas to connect their communities, reduce social isolation and build community strength and resiliency through a new grant.

For many people, doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 means facing social isolation. The Together Apart Grant was designed to combat this by encouraging residents to engage in neighbourhood or community projects that promote positive social interaction and connectedness while staying physically apart.

“It’s so important for all of us to find ways to safely connect with each other during this time,” said Mayor Popove. “We are very happy to be able to support neighbours with creative ideas to bring their communities together right now.”

Activities that foster community connections while following all public health orders and physical distancing guidelines could be eligible. Examples of this include a virtual craft night, an event hosted on an online platform, or a neighbourhood window scavenger hunt. While activities may be recurring, funding will only be provided one time. Grant funding could be used to cover the cost of supplies, or as an honorarium to the host as a thank you for fostering community spirit.

Visit chilliwack.com/together to learn more about the program or to apply for a Together Apart Grant.