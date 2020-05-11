Abbotsford Police Starting Student Chat Sessions – Tuesday May 12

Abbotsford – AbbyPD will be connecting with youth through chat sessions starting on Tuesday May 12.

The Abbotsford Police Department invites students learning at home to connect with local officers!

Community figures, such as AbbyPD officers, are regularly invited to speak in classrooms about their jobs, community contribution, and to answer questions about their work. However, circumstances today make those classroom visits a challenge.

In response, AbbyPD has put together FREE youth programs which connects students with police officers electronically – all that’s required is a child (age 4 to 18 years of age) with a parent/guardian present and a device able to connect to your ZOOM chat session (phone, tablet, or computer)!

Visit abbypd.ca/community-sessions, find the session, date and time that you are interested in and REGISTER! You will be registering your child for a 20-minute time slot to chat with an Abbotsford Police Officer, ask questions, and learn more about what police officers do.

There will be a limit of 20 students per session.