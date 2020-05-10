UPDATE – Chilliwack’s Sardis Secondary Will Have An Almost Cap and Gown Grad Ceremony – Schedule Starts May 20

Chilliwack – After the Chilliwack School Board put the kibosh on proms and grad ceremonies ( in person), Sardis Secondary forges ahead with a virtual ceremony.

The logistics and bugs have been ironed out, the school reached out to a unnamed media company, InMist Media House, to produce a web only ceremony.

The plan remains to have students in cap and gown with the obligatory valedictorian and a School Board Trustee present.

Cap, Gown and emptying the lockers will be May 20, 21 and 22 and done with appointments and staggered timing.

On line student sign up for the video will be done May 26, 27 and 28.

The schedule is below:

The full statement is below: