APD Seeking Driver Of Truck Who Witnessed MVA – Motorcycle and Sedan

Abbotsford – MAY 9 UPDATE – AbbyPD General Investigation Section officers continue to investigate the cause of the collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle that occurred Thursday afternoon (2PM) at the intersection of Mt. Lehman and Fraser Highway.

Police are appealing to the public to come forward if they witnessed the incident or were in the area of Mt Lehman and Fraser Highway between 1:35 pm to 2:15 pm and have dashcam footage that may assist in the investigation.

Specifically, police are seeking to speak to the driver of the white pick up truck pictured below. This pick-up truck, with business signage on the driver’s side door; was travelling north bound on Mt Lehman Road, turning westbound onto the Fraser Highway, heading towards Langley. It is likely the driver of this pick-up truck witnessed this collision.

Courtesy APD

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text the department at 22973 (abbypd).

ORIGINAL STORY MAY 7 – Abbotsford Emergency Services responded to the intersection of Fraser Highway and Mount Lehman Road just before 2PM Thursday afternoon following a motor vehicle collision.

The collision involved a motorcycle and sedan-type vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle has been transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and did not sustain any injuries.

AbbyPD Patrol Officers and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) remain on scene and have shut down the intersection as they investigate; the cause has yet to be determined.