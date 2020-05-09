AbbyPD Investigating Shooting Incident On Yukon Crescent

Abbotsford – Late Friday night, (11:19PM), police were called to the 33000 block of Yukon Crescent for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a residence that had been shot at. There were several adults in the residence at the time of this incident; fortunately, no one was injured.



Investigators are in the preliminary stages of this investigation; however, believe this was a targeted attack.



Abbotsford Police Major Crime Detectives have assumed this investigation and are asking to speak to witnesses to this incident.



Anyone who was in the area at the time of this shooting, or has CCTV, dashcam video or information about this investigation is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225