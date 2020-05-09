22 Year Old Chilliwack Born Artist – Gifted Learner With Multiple Learning Disabilities And A Ton Of Talent. She Plays Violin and Kickboxes Too! (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Introducing one young lady with a ton of talent.

22 year old Chilliwack born Lindsey Christian-Hack is a case of talent, fighting through challenges, motivation and never giving up on the dream.

Disability? What Disability??

Let Lindsey tell her story and check out the video:

I was born in Chilliwack in 1998, my family moved out of the Fraser Valley when I was 2 years old.

When I was 6 years old my parents decided that it would be best if I was homeschooled as I had been diagnosed with multiple learning disabilities. After seeing specialists at the Vancouver Children’s Hospital and spending time with a child psychologist it was determined that I was what is now called a “twice exceptional” student. I was a gifted learner with multiple learning disabilities; I have an auditory processing disorder and Tourette’s syndrome. I was homeschooled from grade 1 through 12 and graduated at the age of 16.

When I was 7 years old my mom wanted to see if I would be interested in sports or music. I began studying the violin and I karate in the same week. As it turned out, I liked them both fine.

By the age of 12, I had my first black belt and by age 14, I had my second black belt. When I was 17, I switched from karate to full contact boxing/kickboxing. I continue to train as an amateur athlete out of a world class gym in Kamloops.

I began learning the piano at age 14 and have my RCM level 8. I continued my violin studies and I now have my ARCT in violin performance from the Royal Conservatory of Music.

Prior to the shutdown from Covid19, I was teaching violin and piano out of my home and I was a kickboxing coach at a local gym.

My parents support me while I work on my musical endeavors and athletic pursuits. Just before the Covid19 shutdown, I had just purchased the last piece of equipment needed for my small but efficient recording studio that I have in my parent’s basement. This allows be to work on my music at home. I am learning to play guitar and I am also working on my vocal skills. I am a huge fan of rock and roll.

I am finding that I now have an interest in acting and it has become another outlet for my endlessly (and exhausting) creative brain.

I am not sure what the future has in store for me, but one thing is certain, I will keep on doing what I love to do.

I have an open Instagram page where I post my music and sports: @lindseych

https://www.facebook.com/100009708163763/videos/1132531187080476/?t=12