CANCELLED, REFUNDS AVAILABLE – Australian Bee Gees Show – Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Fraser Valley – The Australian Bee Gees Show at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, which was first scheduled for April then August has now been officially cancelled.

The Cultural Centre would ask that you please consider taking a credit for future shows, events, or classes instead of a refund. The credit card companies charge for each ticket purchase, and charge us again for the refund, and will charge us yet again for your next purchase – this would be 7.5% of the ticket costs that we would have to cover with no revenue coming forward. As a registered charity, this kind of hit can be devastating. Credits on accounts will never expire, and are a way to keep supporting the Chilliwack Cultural Centre as we go through this incredibly difficult time.

Please do not hesitate to contact staff if you have any questions or concerns. Currently, the Cultural Centre is closed to the public, but do have staff from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm who will be happy to help you. You can reach them by phone at 604-391-SHOW(7469) or by email at [email protected]

MARCH ORIGINAL STORY – It’s Saturday Night Fever every night with “The Australian Bee Gees Show – A Tribute to the Bee Gees”. One of the most successful and adored acts in musical history is recreated live in concert. You’ll hear hits like, “Staying Alive”, “You Should Be Dancing,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” and “Jive Talkin.”

The performers’ authentic take on the trio’s clothes, style and moves showcase five decades of the Brothers Gibb’s success as rock and disco legends, while audiences groove to their memorable music and are immersed in the disco era.