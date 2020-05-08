Re-Scheduled – An Intimate Evening with Prism’s Henry Small – Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Chilliwack – Henry Small is a Canadian singer, songwriter, composer, and multi-instrumentalist with a career spanning more than 40 years in the music industry.

His many successes including writing, recording and touring with the likes of John Entwistle of The Who, and Burton Cummings of The Guess Who. His legendary tenure with Prism earned him a Gold Record with his #1 hit single “Don’t Let Him Know” written by Bryan Adams from the Prism album SMALL CHANGE.

Adding to that, Henry has done soundtracks for movies, has made several national television concert appearances and continues to write, record and produce his own solo projects.

The show was pushed back into the fall of 2020 and now re-scheduled for Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

On the night of the show, please bring your current tickets and exchange them for the new tickets at the box office.

If you are not able to attend on the rescheduled date, the Centre will credit the cost of your tickets into your ticketing account for you to use for a future class, show, or event.

Organizers would ask that you please consider taking a credit for future shows, events, or classes instead of a refund. The credit card companies charge for each ticket purchase, and charge again for the refund, and will charge yet again for your next purchase – this would be 7.5% of the ticket costs that the Centre would have to cover with no revenue coming forward. As a registered charity, this kind of hit can be devastating. Credits on accounts will never expire, and are a way to keep supporting the Chilliwack Cultural Centre as we go through this incredibly difficult time.

Please do not hesitate to contact them if you have any questions or concerns. Currently, the Cultural Centre is closed to the public, but do have staff from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm who will be happy to help you. You can reach them by phone at 604-391-SHOW(7469) or by email at [email protected]

Ticket info is here.

Adult $35

Senior $32

Youth $30