Chilliwack Fire – Townhouse Fire – Vedder Road Near South Sumas

Chilliwack – On Thursday night (May [email protected]), firefighters from fire hall’s 1, 3, 4 & 6 responded to a structure fire in the 6400 block of Vedder Rd. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke showing from a 2nd floor bedroom window of a two storey townhouse unit.

Fire crews entered the home and quickly suppressed the fire which had started in an upper bedroom. There was minor fire damage to the interior bedroom wall and smoke damage throughout the rest of the unit.

Due to the quick actions of the fire crews, they were able to contain the fire and smoke to the townhouse unit. As a precautionary measure, fire crews ventilated unaffected units on either side of the fire unit and those residents were allowed back in to their units.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire appears to be accidental at this time and is still under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.