Runnin’ Free – Chilliwack Off Leach Dog Parks Re-Open Friday

Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack is reopening the dog off-leash areas in Vedder Park and off of Sheffield Way, as well as the off-leash section of the Vedder North Dyke Trail between Lickman Road and Webster Road, as of Friday May 8.

In order to minimize the risk of virus transmission on contact surfaces, the tables and benches in the dog parks at Vedder Park and Sheffield will be temporarily wrapped and out of use. The gates will be altered so users can open and shut them by using their foot.

“As the weather warms up, we know residents are looking for more places to run their four-legged friends,” said Mayor Popove. “We also know that practicing physical distancing is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we expect residents who use these facilities to continue to keep a distance of at least 2m from other users.”

Signage reminding users of physical distancing measures will be placed at each facility. In areas such as the entrances/exits where physical distancing cannot be maintained, dog park users will be asked to limit the number of people entering and exiting the facility to one family at a time. If users of the off-leash areas are not physical distancing inside the parks, the City will re-evaluate the situation.

For updates about the City of Chilliwack’s response to COVID-19, visit chilliwack.com/COVID19.