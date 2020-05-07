Improvements Underway To Chilliwack Cycling Network

Chilliwack – With less traffic to deal with, wile at the same time, better weather and people want to get out into the sunshine, construction on three additions to the Chilliwack cycling network are well underway. The Valley Rail Trail extension, the Airport-Broadway corridor and Britton-Spruce upgrades collectively will provide a cycling link from Sardis-Vedder to downtown Chilliwack for riders of all ages.

The paved multi-use Valley Rail Trail extension spans from Airport Road to Hocking Avenue. This section is separated from the Southern Railway tracks with fencing, will feature pathway lighting to match the existing trail sections, and is anticipated to be complete in early May.

Next up, with an anticipated completion date of June 15, the Airport-Broadway corridor will have both buffered and protected on-street bicycle lanes to connect Chilliwack Proper with the cycling network. Buffered bicycle lanes will also be installed from the south end of the Valley Rail Trail along Britton and Spruce to the neighbourhood bike route on Wiltshire Street. Protected bicycle lanes will be installed along the curve on Sheffield Way.

The City’s Cycle Vision Plan was accepted by Council in 2017 and outlines actions to encourage more people to cycle and improve safety. To learn more about these cycling network upgrades, visit chilliwack.com/transportationprojects.