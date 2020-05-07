FV Bandits, Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation, Memento Mori Studios Announced The Donate & Design Contest -WIN A PAIR OF NIKE SHOES

Abbotsford – The Fraser Valley Bandits, the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation and Memento Mori Studios announced the Donate & Design Contest Thursday. The contest is a fundraiser where individuals who donate through a web portal will automatically be entered for a chance to win a customized pair of Nike Air Force 1 ’07 white shoes.

Two winners will randomly be selected through a raffle draw format and each winner will work in consultation with a tattoo artist from Memento Mori, who will be tasked with bringing each winner’s vision for a custom shoe design to life.

Individuals must donate through this webpage in order to enter in the raffle.

Donations received through the Donate & Design Contest will go toward funding crucial resources that help the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation assist the physicians, nurses and all health care staff who are dedicating their time and efforts toward helping patients and those in need in hospitals across the eastern Fraser Valley.

Donations will go toward initiatives at the following hospitals:

Abbotsford Regional Hospital

Chilliwack General Hospital

Fraser Canyon Hospital

Mission Memorial Hospital

Agassiz Community Health Centre

Each custom designed shoe is valued at $750 CAD. The window to donate and enter in the contest is now open. Entrants in the contest will receive a receipt and an e-ticket via email after donating. The deadline for entry is Friday, May 29 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Two winners will be drawn on Wednesday, June 3 at 10 a.m. through a live draw conducted on the Fraser Valley Bandits’ Instagram page.

“The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation is excited to work with the Fraser Valley Bandits and Memento Mori as part of this fundraiser. We are grateful to work with two strong community partners and we thank all donors and participants for supporting our health care workers through this unique initiative,” said Liz Harris, Executive Director of the FVHCF.

“The team here at Memento Mori is very excited to utilize our artistry in support of our valiant care workers. We look forward to customizing a shoe for the lucky winners and showcasing our gratitude for the important efforts of those working on the frontline,” said Chris Gauthier, President of Memento Mori.

“The Bandits front office and staff are honoured to work with two great organizations on a project that brings together basketball and artistry as part of an opportunity to show our gratitude for health care workers. We thank all entrants and donors for supporting this fundraiser,” said Bandits Vice President Dylan Kular.