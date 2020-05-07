City of Langley Launches “Recreation at Home”

Langley City – The City of Langley has launched “Recreation at Home” digital recreation hub, which provides a variety of recreational activities, resources and links to keep residents and their families active and entertained at home, while they’re maintaining physical distancing measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Recreation at Home has over 50+ fitness, recreation activities and educational resources from the City’s recreation staff and other community partners and organizations to encourage the residents to stay active, stay healthy, stay engaged, and stay connected while at home. Videos, activities, virtual events, and shows are categorized into eight sections for residents. The categories include active ageing, arts, virtual events, fitness classes, kids’ activities, youth activities, programs from the Fraser Valley Regional Library, and museums and more.

All of these FREE sessions can be accessed from anywhere with an internet connection. All you need is your phone, tablet or laptop!



For the most up-to-date information, residents are encouraged to visit the municipal website regularly at langleycity.ca/COVID-19 or follow Langley City on social media (Facebook and Twitter) for City updates.



For more information on COVID-19, including updates, answers to frequently asked questions, and translated information, please consult the following resources:

Fraser Health Authority – www.fraserhealth.ca

B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) – www.bccdc.ca

Non-medical information – 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319)

Medical information – 8-1-1

Public Health Agency of Canada – www.Canada.ca/en/public-health