Firearm and Stolen Vehicle Seized by Valley RCMP

Chilliwack/Mission/Abbotsford – A Mission man was arrested and a firearm and an allegedly stolen vehicle were seized by the RCMP during a police investigation.

Evidence gathered during an investigation initiated by the Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit Drug Section (CRU) led officers to a residence in the 39000-block of Campbell Road, Abbotsford. On the morning of May 1, officers pursued a vehicle reported stolen to police in Abbotsford was noted parked at the address.

Shortly after noon, CRU supported by the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Section, and RCMP Air Services tracked the vehicle to the 9200-block of Armitage Street, Chilliwack, where following a brief foot chase the alleged driver was arrested by police. An assault style rifle and ammunition were seized by police during the arrest of the suspect.

Kyle Leonard Tournier, 27, of Mission is charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited and fail to comply with a condition of a release order. Mr. Tournier remains in custody pending a court date in May.