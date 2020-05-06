Chilliwack, Mission Pushes Back Late Property Tax Payment Penalties to October 1

Chilliwack?Mission – In order to further assist Chilliwack and Mission homeowners who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year, property tax payments for all property classes made by September 30, 2020 will not be subject to late payment penalties.

The City of Chilliwack and the District of Mission are governed by provincial legislation, under the Community Charter, and while the Provincial Government has not announced an extension to the July 2, 2020 property tax due date, interim legislation changes have authorized municipalities to postpone the late payment penalty date for commercial property classes. Under this change, commercial property tax payments made by September 30, 2020 will not be subject to late payment penalties.

To ensure the safety of residents and Chilliwack City staff, taxpayers are encouraged to pay property taxes through their financial institution’s online banking system, mailing a cheque, or via the drop box located at the main entrance of Chilliwack City Hall. Home owner grants can also be claimed online at mychilliwack.com. For additional information, contact the Property Tax Department at [email protected] or 604.792.9498.

More information on the District of Mission’s response to COVID-19 can be found at mission.ca/covid- 19.

While the extended penalty date provides a relief option for those negatively affected by COVID-19, the property tax due date remains July 2, 2020 and taxpayers that are able to pay by the due date are encouraged to do so.