GoFundMe Raises $40K for Family of Foley Lake ATV Accident – Loss of Two Children

Chilliwack River Valley – Shortly before 1pm Sunday afternoon, , the Chilliwack RCMP, Chilliwack Search and Rescue, BC Ambulance and Air Ambulance and Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department were called to the scene of a tragic accident on the Foley Creek Forest Service Road (not far from Ford Mountain Correctional Centre).

The investigation has determined that a “side by side” style off road vehicle carrying a family of five, lost control and became submerged in approximately 15 feet of water.

Two adults and one child were able to escape but the two remaining youth passengers are unaccounted for. The family was from Vancouver.

That evening , RCMP confirmed the worst fears that the bodies of two children (age 9 and 10) were found.

RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said in a statement:

“It is with deep sorrow, that we report that the bodies of two children have been recovered from this tragic accident,” says Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. BC Coroner’s Service is now investigating. “The Chilliwack RCMP would like to extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of those involved in this unthinkable tragedy.”

From there, a GoFundMe page was set up for the family to cover funeral and other expenses and as of Wednesday morning, raised over $40K.