APD Saw April Bump In Auto Theft – Don’t Leave Keys In The Car

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Police Department reminds drivers not to leave keys in their car. The month of April saw an increase in the number of vehicles stolen – and in many cases the culprits did not have to try very hard.

Between April 15 and April 30, 22 vehicles were stolen in Abbotsford. In seven of the thefts, the vehicles were left idling with keys in the ignition – either to warm the vehicle up, or to run an errand inside a store or gas station.

Sgt Baker of the Crime Reduction Unit notes, “stolen vehicles are often used for other crimes, or by those who don’t have licenses – endangering the lives of other drivers on the road. You can help prevent this by taking a few moments to make sure you lock up your vehicle, and do not ever leave it running unattended.”

Do not leave your keys in your vehicle – in the ignition, under the mat, in the center console, over the sun visor – yes, we know the hiding spots, and so do the bad guys.