Irony – It’s Mental Health Week, As We Deal With COVID Stress – Take A Break, Go Easy On The Booze

Fraser Valley – Talk about irony. May 4-10, 2020 is Mental Health Week in Canada…. and we are all stressed (in varying degrees) in dealing with COVID related issues. Emotional stress to finances, medical, addictions are no much more.

The Chilliwack and Abbosford Alano Clubs have heard about alcohol and drug relapses due to the stress.

The country’s top doctor, Dr. Theresa Tam acknowledged this in a Monday Tweet:

2/8 As we inch closer to social & economic reopening, many people are feeling a range of emotions from excited anticipation to nervous apprehension. Mixed feelings are understandable, given uncertainties that lay ahead. #COVIDCoping https://t.co/tY5dcLZIxV — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) May 4, 2020

Chilliwack Community Services has started providing free counselling support for anyone struggling with COVID-19. Therapeutic support over the phone is available for anyone trying to cope with anxiety, depression, loneliness, grief and loss while living and working through this uncertain time.

Abbotsford has a similar program called help seeker – Click here.

Chilliwack Healthier Community, recently released The Elements of Mental Wellness, which outlines nine essential activities, with examples, that you can do to improve your mental health.

In his Monday state of the city address, Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove noted: When I need to relax and de-stress, I turn to gardening. Working with my hands and being connected to nature helps me feel grounded. I spent the weekend working in my garden and found it very relaxing.

Crews at both FVN and chillTV are literally forcing themselves away from the computer (especially covering COVID stories) for an hour in the AM and again in the afternoon, going outside and grab a short walk.