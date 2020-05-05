Chilliwack FC Spring Soccer Refund and Return to Play Update (May)

Chilliwack – Chilliwack FC has issued an update in terms of the spring soccer refunds and the eventual return to play.

Spring Refunds

The Club have now completed the spring refund process and are no longer taking any refund return requests. Thank you to our Treasurer Jon Freeman for his efforts to get this massive job done. FC have refunded over $127,000.00 back to members.

E-Transfers – For those of you have chosen this option in the survey you should have received your refund by now. There are about a dozen or so people yet to claim the e-transfer so please check your email.

Cheques – if you did not complete the survey or requested a cheque, that cheque is now available for pick up at SoccerPlus, which is located at the Chilliwack Coliseum (formerly Prospera Centre). The store is at the back of the arena next to Club XO. The store is reopening this week and the hours are Tuesday to Friday 10am -5pm and Saturday 11am – 4pm. We will not be mailing out the cheques.

Credit Towards an Upcoming Season – Once they have been given the greenlight and programs set up, FC will reach out to you about registering for the season of your choice. Please note, you will need to register directly with us, you won’t be able to do it on your own from home. This is the only way to ensure you receive a credit.

Return to Play

Chilliwack FC is anxiously awaiting word from its governing bodies BC Soccer and Canada Soccer that the suspension of sanctioned activities has ended and can start looking at returning to play. Once that happens, FC will then look to the City of Chilliwack to reopen the fields which remain closed until the end of May, a closure Chilliwack FC continues to support.

While BC Soccer is working on how they will return, Chilliwack FC is also working on a variety of options to get the kids back on the pitch. As soon as they have the greenlight from BC Soccer, Canada Soccer, and the City of Chilliwack they will let you all know.

SoccerPlus

Chilliwack FC purchased SoccerPlus back in November, with the idea that it will help control their brand as well as eventually offer a revenue stream that will help offset program costs. Right now, all Umbro Training wear is on sale for $19.99.

Hours are Tuesday to Friday 10am -5pm and Saturday 11am – 4pm.