Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network Gift Certificates To Spur Small Business

Chilliwack – There’s a new way to support your favourite local businesses from home with the Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network’s “Support Local Chilliwack” campaign. Through this campaign, residents can buy gift certificates online from a wide range of local businesses to use at a later date. When a gift certificate is purchased online, the business immediately receives the full value of the gift certificate without the expense of payment processing costs.

“When local businesses suffer, Chilliwack suffers,” said Mayor Ken Popove. “The Support Local Chilliwack campaign is a great way to support small businesses, which are the heart of our community.”

Approximately 77% of all jobs are created in the private sector and the largest number of small and medium-sized businesses are in the wholesale and retail sector. These businesses have a significant impact on our community, as they typically invest around 68% of what they earn back into the local economy.

Visit chilliwack.com/supportlocal to purchase gift certificates from a wide range of local businesses. Gift certificates can be used for yourself or as a gift for friends. Larger organizations can purchase gift certificates to use as giveaways, promotional items, speaker gifts or silent auction items. Buyers are encouraged to wait a few months after the business reopens to use the gift certificate.

More businesses continue to be added. If you are a local business owner that would like to join the Support Local campaign, please email [email protected] for more information.

The Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network is a collaboration between Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation, Community Futures South Fraser, Stó:lō Community Futures, Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce, Tourism Chilliwack, City of Chilliwack, and Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association.