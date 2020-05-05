Abby Council Approves Bakerview Mennonite Brethren Church Become Temporary Shelter

Bakerview Mennonite Brethren Church - Google Street View

Abbotsford – During the Monday Abbotsford council session, Council endorsed Bakerview Mennonite Brethren Church as a temporary COVID homeless shelter.

From the Council agenda: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BC Housing, Fraser Health Authority and the Ministry of Social Development have been looking to activate response activities for vulnerable individuals in Abbotsford. Bakerview Mennonite Brethren Church (2285 Clearbrook Road) has been identified as the preferred location for an emergency response centre.

The zoning would be for a temporary use permit only.

The ERC Emergency Response Centre is part of the Abbotsford Homeless and Response System.

