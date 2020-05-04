GROUNDED – 2020 Abbotsford International Airshow Cancelled Due to COVID-19

Abbotsford– Due to the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Abbotsford International Airshow Society has made the decision not to proceed with the 2020 Airshow. The event will be postponed for one year, returning in August 2021.

Current ticket holders will have their tickets honoured at the 2021 event or will be given the option of requesting a refund. Further information and instructions will be sent directly to ticket holders by email within the next few days.

For more information, please visit www.AbbotsfordAirshow.com

“It had been our hope that by August, the spread of COVID-19 would be minimized and our event would be able to proceed,” says Jim Reith, President of the Abbotsford International Airshow Society.

“We want to thank our sponsors, partners and patrons for their continued support during this unprecedented and difficult time. We know our fans will be disappointed, but we look forward to bringing Canada’s National Airshow back to the skies over Abbotsford in 2021.”

No word yet on the fate of the Chilliwack Flight Fest.