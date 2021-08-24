Proof of Full COVID-19 Vaccination Prior to Entry to Rogers Arena and Abbotsford Centre for All Games, Concerts and Events

Abbotsford/Vancouver – Canucks Sports & Entertainment (CSE) confirmed support today for the Province of BC’s COVID-19 proof of vaccination program announced by Premier John Horgan, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix.

CSE’s vaccination program will require all guests, employees and event staff to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination prior to entry to Rogers Arena and Abbotsford Centre for all games, concerts and live events.

“The health and safety of our fans, employees, players and community has always been a top priority and we welcome today’s announcement by Premier Horgan, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Dix,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “The new program will help us ensure everyone is as safe and comfortable as possible at Rogers Arena and the Abbotsford Centre. We will now work closely with local health authorities to implement an efficient and effective entry process for everyone coming to games, concerts and live events.”

Details regarding proof of vaccination and the entry process for Rogers Arena and Abbotsford Centre will be announced soon.

The Provincial program is set to start on line on September 13, with hard copy also available for those without cell phones.