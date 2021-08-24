FVRD Opening Three Parks As Wildfire Risk Decreases

TOPICS:
FVRD

Posted By: Don Lehn August 24, 2021

Fraser Valley – Due to decreased fire risk, these #FVRDParks will be open to the public starting Wednesday, August 25.

They include:

Cascade Falls Regional Park in Mission

East Sector Lands in Harrison

Sumas Mountain Regional Park in Abbotsford

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "FVRD Opening Three Parks As Wildfire Risk Decreases"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.