FVRD Opening Three Parks As Wildfire Risk Decreases TOPICS:FVRD Fraser Valley Regional Districtparks FVRD Posted By: Don Lehn August 24, 2021 Fraser Valley – Due to decreased fire risk, these #FVRDParks will be open to the public starting Wednesday, August 25. They include: Cascade Falls Regional Park in Mission East Sector Lands in Harrison Sumas Mountain Regional Park in Abbotsford Due to decreased fire risk, these #FVRDParks will be open to the public starting tomorrow, Wednesday, August 25.🌲Cascade Falls Regional Park🌲East Sector Lands🌲Sumas Mountain Regional Park pic.twitter.com/LABrnf7GWx— Fraser Valley Regional District (@FraserValleyRD) August 24, 2021 BufferFacebookTwitterLinkedinemail
Be the first to comment on "FVRD Opening Three Parks As Wildfire Risk Decreases"