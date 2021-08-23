BC Proof of Vaccination Card Starts September 13 – For Events Including Restaurants, Casinos, Sports (VIDEO) Weblink For Info To Be Live ASAP

VIctoria – Starting September 13, 2021, proof of vaccination will be required in B.C. for people attending certain social and recreational settings and events. This is part of the Provincial strategy to stop the spread of COVID and the latest concern, the Delta Variant.

A secure weblink will be provided and publicized before Sept. 13, where people will be able to confidentially access their proof of vaccination. Individuals will be able to save a copy of their proof of vaccination to their phone to show it when entering or using designated businesses and events. Individuals who cannot access their proof of vaccination online will be provided with a secure alternative option.

How it works