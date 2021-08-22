PPC Leader Maxime Bernier Not Invited To Federal Leaders Debate – Did Not Meet Criteria

Ottawa -PPC The People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier will not be part of the Federal Election National Televised debates.

The PPC and the leader did not qualify under protocol set by the Leaders Debate Commission. Bernier did not have a seat in Parliament when the House was dissolved, making way for the September 20th vote.

Benier was in Chilliwack in July and drew a small crowd in Yarrow after the first proposed meeting site at the Chiliwack Corn Maze was cancelled by the owner. A March 24 rally at the Coast Chilliwack Hotel was cancelled due to COVID.

As of August 21, the NDP and Greens have accepted the invitation.

The commission said in the release that in order to participate, the parties had to meet certain criteria:

Parties had to have at least one Member of Parliament in the House of Commons when the election was called

Candidates for the parties had to have received at least four per cent of the number of the valid votes cast in the last general election

Parties have a level of national support of at least four per cent in leading national public opinion polling organizations, using the average of those organizations’ most recently publicly reported results

The debates will be taking place at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec on September 8 in French. The English debate will be on September 9, again in Gatineau (across the river from Ottawa).

Shachi Kurl, President of Angus Reid Institute will moderate. She held the same position for the BC Provincial Election Debate in 2020. She was formally a reporter for Global BC.

Chilliwack Secondary School Teacher Rob Bogunovic is the Chilliwack-Hope PPC candidate.