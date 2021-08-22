10th Annual Bands on the Beach Returns to Harrison – Saturday and Sunday September 4 & 5

Harrison – As live events are coming back in this post-pandemic world ( Yes, we are very aware of the Delta Variant), Tourism Harrison is starting to roll out the concert lineup for the 10th Annual Bands on the Beach.

Concerts at the band shell on both Saturday and Sunday, September 4 & 5.

The website will be constantly updated and that information is here

Looking to perform for bands on the beach? Please send your info to the Bands on the Beach Coordinator.

Bands on the Beach brings the best local musicians in the Fraser Valley to the shores of Harrison Lake for two days of beautiful lakeside views and great music.

Tourism Harrison