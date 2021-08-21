Overnight, Weekend Maintenance Work on Alex Fraser Bridge Through January 2022

Delta/Richmond – Drivers are advised of overnight and weekend lane closures on the Alex Fraser Bridge will begin Sunday, Aug. 22, until January 2022 to accommodate routine maintenance work.

The closures are to allow crews to safely replace two expansion joints on the Alex Fraser Bridge.

Over the course of the project, drivers can expect lane closures in either direction and crews could be working on either end of the bridge. Closure times will vary, but generally, work will occur overnight between 7:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. on weekdays. On weekends, the overnight work could begin at 7 p.m., with lane closures until 11 a.m.

Updated lane closure information is available at: www.DriveBC.ca

Drivers are reminded to follow the direction of signage and flag persons and obey construction-zone speed limits.