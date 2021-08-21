One of the Three Surrey Teens Killed in Early Saturday Morning Accident was Member of the Langley Rivermen

Surrey – Early Saturday morning ( August 21, 2021, @2:40AM), Surrey RCMP along with Emergency Health Services and Surrey Fire Service responded to the report of a single vehicle collision into a tree in the 16000-block of 104th Avenue. Upon attendance it was determined that all three occupants were deceased.

The investigation is still in its early stages . Black Press confirmed that all three Surrey teens were from the Delta Hockey Academy. They were Caleb Reimer, Ronin Sharma and Parker Magnuson,

Ronin Sharma was with the Langley Rivermen BCHL club.

The Chilliwack Chiefs would like to extend our condolences to Ronin Sharma’s family as well as the families of the other two young men that lost their lives today.



Rest In Peace ♥️💛 https://t.co/7CutQeROPc — Chilliwack Chiefs (@Chiefs_Hockey) August 22, 2021

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstructive Service (ICARS) and the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT) are currently on scene working to determine the cause of the collision.

“Tragedies like this one deeply impact everyone involved,” says Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer Cpl. Vanessa Munn. “Our sincerest condolences go out to the families of the three individuals who lost their lives this morning.”

Anyone who was in the area and witnesses the collision or may have dash cam footage is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.