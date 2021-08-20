UPDATE – Hope Chainsaw Carving Competition – August 19 to 22 (Printable Schedule) (VIDEO)

Hope – The Hope Chainsaw Carving Competition is live at Memorial Park in Downtown Hope from August 19 to 22.

Food Trucks and Bannock are a plenty, and FVN recommends all of them (OK we were partial to the bannock. We were craving)

The list of names of the 2021 Hope Chainsaw carvers.

*********Pro Carver Class*****************

Mark Colp Lake Port, California

Ryan Villiers Edmonton (Yes the man who created the Rambo statue)

Rocky LaRock Chehalis, BC

Shea Larking Seymour Arm, BC

Brigitte Lochhead Vancouver, BC

Randy Gauthier Moberly Lake, BC

Jesse Toso Vancouver, BC

Liam Troman Cape Breton, Nova Scotia

Levi Caya Apsley, Ontario

**************Carver Class*********************

Mandy Chambers Seymour Arm,BC

Hannu Yliruussi Hope, BC

Tyler Welfing Vernon, BC