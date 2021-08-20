Chilliwack Giants Minor Football 13th Chilli Bowl IS BACK – Saturday and Sunday August 21 and 22 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – It feels like forever, but the Chilliwack Giants minor football program will hold its Chill Bowl LIVE in August.

Last year with the pandemic unfolding, the event was scrapped, but not this year.

There were only so many sports available and details are below. August 21 and 22 at Townsend Park is where the event will be.

Tickets are free.

You can watch VBN Sports Live Stream Feed here – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Y4kt82xMQCz83Xy7UDFtg

Facebook info is here.