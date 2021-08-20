Abbotsford Transit Returning to Pre-COVID Service Levels September 5

Abbotsford – BC Transit and the City of Abbotsford are informing customers of a return to pre-COVID service levels for Abbotsford effective September 5, 2021.

The 10,000 service hours will implement improvements to the following Abbotsford routes:

· 1 Highstreet/UFV

o More trips on weekdays and Saturdays

· 2 Highstreet/McMillan

o More trips on weekdays and Saturdays

· 3 Clearbrook/Huntingdon

o More trips on Saturdays

· 7 Sumas Mountain

o Minor weekday service improvements to better match demand

· 22 East Townline, 24 Centre Loop and 26 Sandy Hill

o Reintroduction of these school-special routes

Service level and schedule changes are being made to improve service reliability on the following routes:

· 5 Clearbrook/Bourquin

· 6 Gladwin

BC Transit also reminds customers that Free Transit for Children 12 and Under launches on September 1, and more information on that program is available here.

For more information, service updates and alerts in the Central Fraser Valley Transit System, please visit: bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley.