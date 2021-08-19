Two Young Chilliwack Girls Get Political with GoFundMe Page for Fairy Creek Blockade Frontliners

Chilliwack/Fairy Creek (With files from GoFundMe) – When young people become politically active and aware, regardless of stripes, it does make a parent smile.

After Steve Clegg from Chilliwack brought his two daughters, Arli and Reece (10 and 8 years old), to visit the Fairy Creek Blockades last month, the girls were inspired to donate supplies to those on the frontlines.

They are particularly fascinated by Big Lonely Doug, BC’s second-largest Douglas Fir, and after their visit, became passionate about helping those at the blockades to save the old-growth forests.

“I’m just a tiny crumb of a cookie to this world, but if I have to help, I’ll do as much as I can to help the people who are protesting and standing up for the trees.”

They are hoping to bring $7,000 through a GoFundMe page and as many supplies as possible, and they have already raised over $5,000 in 1 day.

From Capital Daily – Since August 2020, blockades have been set up along logging roads near old-growth forests around Port Renfrew.

To view the GoFundMe and read more from their girl’s parents, visit: https://ca.gf.me/v/c/rlsm/the-clegg-ladies-for-fairy-creek