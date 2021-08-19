Pearl Life Renewal High Tea and a Fashion Show – October 2

Chilliwack – Ladies! Join PEARL Life Renewal Society on Saturday, October 2nd for High Tea and a Fashion Show at Central Community Church on Chilliwack Central Road.

Bring your own teacup and wear your best hat to win prizes.

Tickets for sale at: https://canadahelps.org./en/charities/pearl-life-renewal-society/events/pearls-tea-fashion-event

All clothing from Renewal Boutique will be available for purchase at the event.

PEARL Life Renewal Society opened PEARL Resource Centre in November 2017 – a unique drop in day program for sexually abused and exploited girls and women in downtown Chilliwack. Trauma informed care is delivered by experienced and qualified staff and volunteers who meet women where they are at. With the goal of developing caring relationships, providing community referral and support, and meeting basic needs, PEARL Resource Centre offers vulnerable women the hope of a different reality, a way out of sexual exploitation and off of the streets. The centre is spoken of highly in the community and by the women who access its services. PEARL Resource Centre has an annual budget of $160,000. Please consider supporting this important program in Chilliwack through a one time or monthly gift.