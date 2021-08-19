FVRD Public Poll on Future Growth – 2050 Population Could Top Half A Million (MAPS, ANALYTICS)

FVRD – The Fraser Valley Regional District growing fast and furious (pardon the movie reference), and it’s no surprise that services are taxed.

Growth is inevitable. In 2020, 330,000 were living in the Valley District. That will swell to 500,000 by 2050.

The Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) is updating their Regional Growth Strategy (RGS) to reflect new legislation, growing relationships with Indigenous communities, and new challenges facing the region.

Fraser Valley Future 2050 is a high-level policy plan to help guide long-term growth in the region. It covers a wide range of topics, all of which are interconnected, and considers transit, housing, parks and natural areas, economic development, and environmental issues from a regional perspective.

After several years of in-depth engagement across the region, the FVRD are sharing the draft RGS update.

This is where YOU come in to Have Your Say and share your story of what your community and this region mean to you. The public consultation period will be open from August 3 to September 30, 2021.

More information on the survey and background can be found here.