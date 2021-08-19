Additional Fire Support Arriving in Merritt – Precautionary Measure

Merritt/Victoria/Fraser Valley – The City of Merritt – Municipal Government and BC Wildfire and Flood Support Group posted an update on mobilizing fire resources for the City:

The City of Merritt Emergency Operations Centre have requested preventative resources to prepare our community in the case of an Evacuation Order.Additional fire support will be arriving in Merritt. The City of Merritt wants to emphasize that this is purely a precautionary measure to put the City in the most defensible position possible, should we see a change in fire conditions.Residents can expect to see an influx of fire equipment & personnel throughout the city. Fire personnel will be performing structural assessments to identify appropriate strategies for structure defense in the case of wildfires in our community. Residents can expect to see flagging tape on their properties; it is imperative that residents do not remove or tamper with any flagging or identification markers.

The evacuation Muster Station location for people who have not been able to arrange transportation has been changed to The Nicola Valley Memorial Arena (2075 Mamette Avenue) in the parking lot along Garcia Street, as the Civic Centre will now be used as lodging for the additional fire personnel.

Resources in Chilliwack (CSS and Coliseum) , Seabird Island and Tradex Abbotsford remain available as well.