Chilliwack Downtown Business Association – Coffee with a Cop – Open to the Public and Business Owners – Wednesday August 18

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Downtown Business Association is holding a session called, Coffee with a Cop.

This is Open to the Public and Business Owners , Wednesday August 18 at Central Park from 1-2:30 PM.

RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk who works the Community Policing office on Wellington will be available with updates and positive discussion about safety in our community.

Hey Chilliwack! It’s time for Coffee with a Cop! Chillliwack RCMP will be at Central Park (on Young Rd.) from 1pm to 2:30pm today to answer questions, provide crime prevention advice and connect with the community. Stop by to say hi! We’ll have stickers and giveaways for kids. pic.twitter.com/yhrYgWBxdg — Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP) August 18, 2021