Mission Council Awards Contract for the Installation of the Fraser River Forcemain

Mission – City of Mission Council has resolved that Fraser River Pile and Dredge (GP) Inc. be awarded

the contract for the installation of the Fraser River Forcemain.

Forcemains are pipelines that convey wastewater under pressure from the discharge side of a pump or pneumatic ejector to a discharge point. Pumps or compressors located in a lift station provide the energy for wastewater conveyance in force mains.

The key elements of force mains are:

1. Pipe.

2. Valves.

3. Pressure surge control devices.

4. Force main cleaning system.



Fraser River Pile and Dredge (GP) Inc. submitted the highest-scoring proposal for the amount of

$18,960,400 and is within the proposed budget which includes funding from government grants and

long-term debt.



“Council’s decision to select the contractor means that we can finally install our new sewer main this

fall and winter.” said Paul Horn, Mayor. “Thanks to our staff, we were able to move quickly after

securing our right of way with the Braich family. It’s reassuring that we can begin the work this fall, and

exciting to see this work happening on our waterfront.”.



Work is expected to begin in September and complete in Spring of 2022.



The project page for the Forcemain can be found on the City’s website by visiting mission.ca/fraser-

river-crossing.