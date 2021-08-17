Harrison Festival Society End of Summer Kid’s Concert – Wednesday August 25 (VIDEO)

Harrison – The Harrison Festival Society will be finishing its summer activities by presenting a musical performance for kids and families on Maple Street in Harrison Hot Springs, on August 25.

The show, “Music and Laughter for All Ages,” will feature BC musical icon Rick Scott and multi- instrumentalist Nico Rhodes. There will be two performances, at 12pm and 2pm.

Three-time Juno nominee Rick Scott joins forces with young keyboard ace Nico Rhodes for a lively, participatory concert combining music, storytelling and humour. Based on Rick’s 8 award winning children’s recordings, this show is enlivened by Nico’s piano mastery and the inter-generational mischief of two musical playmates.

To maintain physical distances and to create a COVID-safe environment, audience capacity will be

limited to 75 per show, and groups will be spaced. Audiences are asked to provide their own seating as

well.



Tickets are on sale now. For more information on tickets, safety guidelines, and the artists, please visit

harrisonfestival.com