OPINION – Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh Announces Policy Statement #Elxn44 (VIDEO)

Toronto (NDP.ca Media Release/CPAC) – Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced the commitment to take back the millions of dollars in bonuses Justin Trudeau let the ultra-rich CEOs collect from federal money that was supposed to help protect people’s jobs. Jagmeet said he’d redirect that money back to delivering services and supports to the families who need them.

“Canadians have been struggling to pay their bills and keep a roof over their heads and now the pandemic has made things even worse. Instead of helping families afford the things they need like prescription drugs and visits to the dentist, Justin Trudeau let his elite friends and rich corporations help themselves to the subsidy. That’s wrong,” said NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. “New Democrats will make sure profitable corporations and rich CEO and shareholders pay their fair share so Canadian families aren’t stuck paying for the pandemic recovery.”

The Trudeau government was quick to go after some Canadians who got money to help them through the pandemic and demand repayment. Instead of going after people who were acting in good faith, Jagmeet and the NDP would ensure the corporate elite who took millions of dollars in Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) that were never intended for them, are made to give that money back.

When the CEWS was introduced, New Democrats warned Justin Trudeau that it would go to CEOs and not workers if there were no conditions on how the money was used. Instead, he gave millions of dollars with no strings attached to the country’s biggest corporations while small businesses faced closure. Recovering millions of dollars that went to CEOs is just one piece of Jagmeet and the NDP’s plan to make sure the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share.

“When big corporations need help, Justin Trudeau is right there for them. But when everyday people need help –he keeps letting them down,” said Jagmeet. “New Democrats have your back. We are fighting for you and your family.”

Video courtesy CPAC:

Singh’s Election Launch from August 15, 2021